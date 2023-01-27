UK’s largest social landlord reveals fall in turnover as sales income slides 22%

In an update to the stock market this morning, Clarion revealed that its turnover for the nine months to December was £758m.

This was down from £783m in the equivalent period last year, a 3% drop. It told investors this was “predominantly driven by a decrease in sales income, partially offset by additional net rental income”.

It said that outright market and shared ownership sales generated an income of £172m, a decrease of 22% on the £222m raised last year – although with an increased margin of 14% compared to 11.7% last year.