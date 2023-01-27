UK’s largest social landlord reveals fall in turnover as sales income slides 22%

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The UK’s largest social landlord has seen its turnover fall due to a 22% decrease in sales income.
In an update to the stock market this morning, Clarion revealed that its turnover for the nine months to December was £758m.
This was down from £783m in the equivalent period last year, a 3% drop. It told investors this was “predominantly driven by a decrease in sales income, partially offset by additional net rental income”.
It said that outright market and shared ownership sales generated an income of £172m, a decrease of 22% on the £222m raised last year – although with an increased margin of 14% compared to 11.7% last year.
It also returned a lower operating surplus (cash remaining after day-to-day expenses), which it said was the result of “higher levels of cost inflation, increased expenditure on repairs and maintenance and additional provisions against rent arrears linked to the cyberattack last summer”.
It said that “challenging new build market conditions” had led to “a cautious approach to investment in new homes”, which fell from £497m last year to £344m this year – a 30% decrease.
The group has completed 1,251 new homes so far this financial year, 70% of which were for affordable tenures – although the announcement did not provide a more detailed breakdown of tenures. This is down from an overall 1,586 homes the year before.
Investment in existing homes rose slightly, however, to £92m from £89m last year. Repairs satisfaction was 90.1%, against an internal target of 85%.
The group – which has faced media, regulatory and political scrutiny over housing conditions in the past 12 months – said that it “has in place a clear action plan for tackling condensation, damp and mould” in its properties.
“In December, we announced we will be hiring 100 additional members of staff to help prevent and treat the issue in residents’ homes, as part of a new £5m annual investment package,” it said.
The association, which owns and manages around 125,000 homes with 350,000 residents, has liquidity of £1.10bn – similar to the position at the end of last financial year. It had committed and fully secured loan facilities of £5.41bn.
Through its grants programme, Clarion Futures, it allocated £362,790 to local community projects. A new £500,000 fund specifically to help its residents with the cost of living crisis was unveiled in November.
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