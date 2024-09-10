Under-pressure London housing providers look to merger partners beyond the capital, regulator says

Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), said that at a “very crude level”, the social housing sector’s finances look “much healthier” once London is stripped out.

“If you take the rest of the country away from London, London looks under more pressure,” Mr Walters told delegates at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool on Tuesday.

“In very simple terms, organisations that have significant exposures to the London housing market I think are the organisations that are dealing with the most immediate financial pressures.”