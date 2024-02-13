The bar for refusing housing on brownfield sites will be made “much higher” for city councils that fail to hit their targets, the government has said #UKhousing

The brownfield presumption policy was proposed in a review of Sadiq Khan’s London Plan commissioned by Mr Gove in December.

Mr Gove said his reforms would deliver housing in big cities, where there is the “highest demand” and existing infrastructure to support new development.

The bar for refusing housing on brownfield sites will be made “much higher” for city councils that fail to hit their targets.

Announcing a series of reforms on Tuesday, it said that every council in England will need to prioritise brownfield development and be more flexible around allowing housebuilding on derelict sites.

The review, led by Christopher Katkowski KC, calculated that a brownfield presumption in the capital could potentially result in between 4,000 and 11,500 additional homes per year.

By introducing this policy across England’s 20 most populous urban areas, Mr Gove said his plans would “deliver thousands of new homes” without “concreting over the countryside” and “tackle under-delivery in our key towns and cities”.

A consultation on the reforms will run until Tuesday 26 March, and the government said it would look to implement the changes through the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) “as soon as possible”.

The NPPF currently has a “presumption in favour of sustainable development”, which is applied to a council that scores below 75% in the housing delivery test. The government is proposing that for 20 urban uplift areas, this presumption should be applied for applications on brownfield land where an area scores below 95%.

In a separate move, Mr Gove said he would lay legislation in parliament on Tuesday to extend permitted development rights (PDR), so that commercial buildings of any size can be converted into homes.

Additionally, ministers launched a consultation on plans to exempt new extensions or large loft conversions from receiving planning permission.

The policy was welcomed by Mark Allan, chief executive of property company Landsec, who said it “means that we can seize… opportunities, deliver more homes and secure better outcomes for cities and the people who live there”.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said both brownfield regeneration and bringing existing buildings back into use have “the potential to play an important role” in meeting housing need. But he added: “While the number of new homes is important, so is their quality and safety.”

He continued: “The permitted development regime bypasses usual planning processes and in recent years has led to some incredibly poor-quality homes which should not have been built. Government promises that there will be protections to prevent this are encouraging, but the detail here will be very important to not repeat these mistakes.”

Guy Slocombe, chief investment officer at Hyde, said: “We, of course, welcome the government looking at ways to boost access to affordable homes. Converting some shops and office space into homes has been a part of increasing availability for some time, but it’s fair to say this has come with mixed results.

“It’s vital that any conversions are sustainable, both for the people moving in when it comes to safety and affordability but also for local communities, as a mix of residential and commercial space is crucial to deliver thriving places.

“What we really need to help increase access to affordable homes is a long-term plan for housing. A planning system that offers more certainty will enable housing charities, like Hyde, to secure investment and deliver the affordable homes that are so desperately needed.”