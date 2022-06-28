‘Underspent’ decarbonisation funding may have to be sent back to Treasury, says BEIS

Speaking at the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester today, Selvin Brown, director of net zero buildings, domestic at the BEIS, said the billions of pounds the government has committed to the decarbonisation of housing is currently being “underspent”.

Mr Brown said he did not want to be the “bogeyman”, but warned the audience that the Treasury has a rule that means government departments must send back any funding they do not spend.

“So, currently we’re going to be sending money back to the Treasury against existing commitments that we’ve all made,” he said.

Mr Brown urged social landlords to bid for the upcoming second wave of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), adding that the chancellor will “not be impressed” if the funding is not spent.