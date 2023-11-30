Understanding complaints can be key to a merger’s success

I was asked a provocative question by a chief executive the other day: will the social housing sector become dominated by a handful of major providers like the energy market? Unquestionably, there are likely to be fewer housing providers by 2030, given the financial pressures and competing demands on landlords.

If this is to be the direction of travel, what role can complaints perform to make mergers a success? How can they help address the challenges we sometimes see and guide the strategy on services and investment into existing homes, showing the difference this vital and important sector can make.

Complaints provide two areas of focus.

“Landlords can extract considerable insight from complaints on whether procedures are supporting the right behaviours, internal communication and collaboration”

The first is culture. Culture can sound euphemistic, but is frequently cited when mergers are aborted. Nor does a merger completing mean an integrated culture can be taken for granted.

Complaints are a window into the organisation’s culture because culture is about people and behaviours, as are complaints. Successful organisational culture is about more than a list of values, it is about a system which connects policies, processes and practices. Each is a test of whether there is maladministration or not. Therefore, landlords can extract considerable insight from complaints on whether procedures are supporting the right behaviours, internal communication and collaboration, identify if there are unexpected practices or training needs, and so much more. If a new policy or process is introduced during or after merger, it can be an early indicator of success, or issues.