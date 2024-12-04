Understanding the construction ecosystem

They operate in the most volatile sector of our economy; when an ISG or Carillion go under, they destroy multiple businesses underneath them. Cash is preserved for survival, not invested in the skills, jobs, innovation and productivity that drives better outcomes for clients.

Given that this is how construction operates by default, how do you know you aren’t part of it? Unless you are consciously developing structures and partnerships that counteract the norm, you can assume you are getting the norm. And that norm destroys the value and opportunity you need to exploit to translate your client intent – why you are investing, what transformation you are trying to drive – into the effective delivery of outcomes.

“As construction clients, we serve our tenants, communities and the taxpayer badly by habitually asking for more, rather than challenging ourselves to act in a much more active and sophisticated manner”

As construction clients, we serve our tenants, communities and the taxpayer badly by habitually asking for more, rather than challenging ourselves to act in a much more active and sophisticated manner. Cost and compliance are baselines, not outcomes. While the Procurement Act 2023 will make some aspects slightly easier, it isn’t going to tell you how to do this better. That remains our job.

There is enormous latent value in our supply chains; most SMEs want reward for the extent to which they can use their skills and experience to create value for clients.