‘Unfair’ 350% bill increase for heat network users to be challenged under judicial review

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“Unfair” charges for heating and hot water, which saw bills for some families hiked by up to 350%, can be challenged in court, council tenants in south London have been told.
Earlier this month, the Administrative Court informed Kirsty Oliveira and Aida Haile they would be allowed to bring a judicial review against Lambeth Council over the cost of using the local authority’s district heat network.
The issue was raised last year, when some families struggling with costs that had more than quadrupled in some cases were threatened with eviction.
The district heat network supplies hot water to residents living in estates throughout the borough, with costs passed to both secure tenants and leaseholders via service charges.
Tenancy agreements allow the fees for this to be reviewed annually, but both tenants claim they were not properly informed about the potential scale of increases that could be imposed prior to moving in.
It is also claimed the formula for calculating rises has not been properly publicised and that, as meters have not been installed in all properties connected to the network, tenants are unable to take steps to reduce their consumption.
Assessing the claim, barrister Richard Clayton, sitting as a deputy high court judge, said the claim raised “wider issues and points of law of general public importance”.
Lambeth Council has previously blamed the rise in energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 for the increased bills.
In 2022-23, the rise in charges saw Ms Oliveira and Ms Haile short by hundreds of pounds every month.
Ms Oliveira said: “When Lambeth put our heating and hot water charges up by over 350% in one year, I genuinely thought they’d got it wrong.
“I hardly use the heating, so I just couldn’t understand how the charges could be so high. To then be threatened with losing my home because I couldn’t afford to pay was shocking.”
Ms Haile said: “When the charges for my heating and hot water more than quadrupled in 2023, I was in complete shock.
“I inevitably fell behind on my payments, and I received eviction notices which really affected my mental health. I was stressed, not eating or sleeping, and I became depressed.”
It is feared tenants across the country face a ‘heat network trap’, which risks leaving them stuck in accommodation tied to spiralling service charges not covered by the benefits system, raising the risk of eviction due to mounting arrears.
Jeremy Ogilvie-Harris of Cornerstone Barristers, acting for Ms Oliveira and Ms Haile, said: “These cases raise important questions about how the transition to more sustainable forms of heating can be delivered justly.
“The claimant argues that vulnerable social housing tenants should not be left facing heating charges that are unaffordable to them and which they have little practical ability to avoid or reduce.”
Last year, the Lambeth Tenants Heat Campaign claimed the local authority had been “erroneously and egregiously counting fuel debt as unpaid rent”.
Schedule 2 of the Housing Act 1985 allows an eviction notice to be served where an “obligation of the tenancy has been broken or not performed”, which could include non-payment of a service charge.
However, as part of the case put forward for judicial review, lawyers will argue Lambeth Council should not be permitted to ‘bundle’ such charges with rent under tenancy agreements, which would prevent tenants being forced out over unpaid heating debts.
Sam Tippet of the Public Interest Law Centre said: “It is estimated that 900,000 households are on heat networks, including one in 12 in social housing.
“Without proper price protection, working-class tenants are being burdened with exorbitant costs and pushed into unmanageable debts.”
A report by Citizens Advice – System Critical: No margin for error in new heat network rules – published last year flagged “limited consumer protections” currently in place for families living in properties served by heat networks and urged regulator Ofgem to “outline the standards expected from day one”.
Ofgem explained that the government has committed to further explore the unbundling of heat costs from rent or service charges, and this is likely to be subject to further consultation if any changes were to be considered appropriate.
In response, Lambeth Council said: “We note the court’s decision and we are reviewing next steps.”
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