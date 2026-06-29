‘Unfair’ 350% bill increase for heat network users to be challenged under judicial review #UKhousing

The district heat network supplies hot water to residents living in estates throughout the borough, with costs passed to both secure tenants and leaseholders via service charges.

The issue was raised last year, when some families struggling with costs that had more than quadrupled in some cases were threatened with eviction .

Earlier this month, the Administrative Court informed Kirsty Oliveira and Aida Haile they would be allowed to bring a judicial review against Lambeth Council over the cost of using the local authority’s district heat network.

Tenancy agreements allow the fees for this to be reviewed annually, but both tenants claim they were not properly informed about the potential scale of increases that could be imposed prior to moving in.

It is also claimed the formula for calculating rises has not been properly publicised and that, as meters have not been installed in all properties connected to the network, tenants are unable to take steps to reduce their consumption.

Assessing the claim, barrister Richard Clayton, sitting as a deputy high court judge, said the claim raised “wider issues and points of law of general public importance”.

Lambeth Council has previously blamed the rise in energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 for the increased bills.

In 2022-23, the rise in charges saw Ms Oliveira and Ms Haile short by hundreds of pounds every month.

Ms Oliveira said: “When Lambeth put our heating and hot water charges up by over 350% in one year, I genuinely thought they’d got it wrong.

“I hardly use the heating, so I just couldn’t understand how the charges could be so high. To then be threatened with losing my home because I couldn’t afford to pay was shocking.”