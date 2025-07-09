Unfreezing LHA would send more cash to private landlords, Rayner tells MPs

Angela Rayner has rejected calls to unfreeze Local Housing Allowance, telling MPs it would simply funnel more money to private landlords #UKhousing

Florence Eshalomi, chair of the HCLG Committee, said children were being pushed into poverty while they waited for new homes and asked Ms Rayner if she would review the case for unfreezing LHA.

The LHA, which sets the amount of housing benefit a resident can claim, has been frozen since last year, which has left many tenants with a shortfall they are struggling to cover.

The deputy prime minister and housing secretary appeared before the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee on Monday afternoon, where she was urged to take action on the benefit freeze.

In response, Ms Rayner said LHA rates were last increased in April 2024 and £7bn had been spent on the benefit over five years.

She added: “In the longer term, the only way we are going to fix this crisis is not by giving more money to private landlords for people who should be in social housing. We need to have a social housing revolution.”

The housing secretary added that the government is taking a number of steps to “alleviate” pressures in the short term and agreed that the number of children currently in temporary accommodation is “not acceptable”.

In 2011, the government cut LHA rates from covering the bottom 50% of market rents to the bottom 30%. Ministers have then periodically frozen and unfrozen LHA rates, making private rented properties increasingly unaffordable.

During the committee session, Ms Eshalomi pushed back and asked whether the government was making a “political choice” to push more children into poverty.

Ms Rayner said the decision on LHA would be made “in the round” at the next Budget, but repeated that it was not a long-term fix.