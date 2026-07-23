Unfunded non-cladding safety defects should be completed during remediation process, BSR says

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Leaders at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) have confirmed they expect work on unfunded non-cladding safety defects to be completed as part of remediation to prevent firms needing to return to do further work.
At a Q&A with media on 22 July, Lord Roe, chair of the regulator, admitted that this can be “painful” but stressed it is better than having to return for a second time.
John Palmer, chief operating officer at the BSR, also said it is “expected” that the regulator will find issues unrelated to cladding when it looks at fire safety measures in existing blocks when granting a Building Assessment Certificate (BAC).
The BSR announced this month it is changing how it issues these compliance certificates for high-risk buildings after two-thirds of applications were refused.
During the BSR’s press conference, Inside Housing asked Lord Roe, Mr Palmer and Charlie Pugsley, acting BSR chief executive, how many non-cladding safety defects the regulator sees in its inspection and remediation approval work.
Lord Roe said he could not give a number due to how the data is collected but said it is a “fair point” and highlighted a problem with how the initial funding system was set up.
“If you built a building badly in one regard, you’ve probably done quite a bad job in all the other regards,” he said.
“This was part of the problem with the original system around remediation and remediation funding that got set up – it drove analysis in slightly the wrong way.
“Looking at one factor in a building is a mistake because you know that inevitably you might end up coming back later.
“So we’re doing a lot in the Gateway process to try and make sure that we identify and then provide an expectation around remediation of that risk, even if it’s not funded, to be honest with you, which is a painful thing, but it’s far better to do this once in a building.”
The campaign group End Our Cladding Scandal has previously said it believes a lack of funding for non-cladding works is a key reason why cladding remediation is slow to take place and pointed to this as a gap in the government’s plans to speed up the process.
Lord Roe added: “The reason the big housing associations are finding these faults is because those buildings were poorly designed and poorly constructed, and therefore there’s got to be a holistic approach to it.”
While Lord Roe was referring to the Gateway building control process, which involves the regulator signing off on work to existing or new buildings, Mr Palmer added that non-cladding defects are also expected to be found in the BACs regime.
Those responsible for residential buildings above 18 metres – the higher-risk blocks that the BSR oversees – must send in BACs to prove compliance with building safety regulations following post-Grenfell changes to legislation in 2022.
Mr Palmer pointed out that as part of this, the BSR looks at safety cases that include the original or current fire strategy for the entire building.
“That [strategy] absolutely needs to take into account the internal state of passive and active fire measures as well as the cladding,” he said. “So it’s entirely expected that we would see some of both [defects].”
He clarified that the BSR will look at any structural issues as part of this process too. However, he also did not have any figures breaking down the extent to which non-cladding issues are featuring in BACs.
Earlier this year, Dan Hollis, Clarion’s director of building safety, revealed the landlord is often finding that blocks with defective external cladding have other elements that are also built poorly.
He pointed out that while the problems are “significant and important” – affecting buildings’ steel frames, gas installation, compartmentation and timber frames – there is no pot of money to fund repairs, unlike the public money that has been set aside for external cladding remediation.
Under the government’s Remediation Bill, which is set to go through parliament in the next 12 months, landlords will have until 2029 to fix unsafe cladding in buildings that are 18 metres or taller.
The government’s Building Safety Levy will come into force in October to bring in £3.4bn to fund remediation for mid-rise flats.
However, other buildings are reliant on funding pledged by developers for remediation work, and recent survey data has shown that progress is much slower on these than on government-funded schemes.
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