Union calls for 10% pay rise for staff at major housing association

The union representing staff at one of the largest associations in the country will stage a protest this weekend to demand a wage increase in line with inflation #UKhousing

A spokesperson for Sanctuary said the housing association is “working with colleagues to understand their concerns and ensure that positive discussions continue”.

The union said in a release that the protest is in response to real-terms pay cuts following a below-inflation pay rise, as well as accusations of bullying, unmanageable workloads and attempts to make staff work longer hours with no additional pay.

Unite is calling on Sanctuary workers to join a protest tomorrow outside the landlord’s London office.

Unite described its members as “fed up” after they heard that Sanctuary plans to invest £100m in its existing stock but “did not feel that they could afford to offer its staff a pay rise”.

The £100m figure came from Sanctuary’s most recent accounts, which also showed 5% growth in its operating surplus from £170.1m to £178m.

In response to the accounts, Unite said: “They don’t lack the money, they lack the will which is a disgrace after all the sacrifices that caretakers, plasterers, plumbers, housing officers and support staff made during the COVID period. Now it is payback time.”