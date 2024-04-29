Unite brands new loan scheme offered by landlord ‘desperate’ amid strike action

Unite the Union said it was a “desperate attempt to quell escalating strike action”. Although Sanctuary has said the scheme has nothing to do with the action and is being offered to all employees through a third party.

The association’s London maintenance workers have been striking over pay, travel-time disputes, parity with office staff, a four-day week and recognition of their union since voting for action in February.

Members went out on several strike days in February and March.

Around 50 repair workers, who are based in Hackney and carry out repairs across London, are striking over a 4% pay rise imposed in 2023.

Unite said this was a “significant pay cut”, as the real rate of inflation at the time was 11.4%.