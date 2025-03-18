United Living awarded £36m responsive repairs and voids contract by major landlord

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A United Living Group subsidiary has been awarded a £36m responsive repairs and voids contract with Sovereign Network Group (SNG).
The five-year contract, valued at £7.2m per year, will see United Living Property Services (ULPS) carry out the work for the housing association in the East of England, as well as north and east London.
ULPS will be carrying out day-to-day responsive repairs, void repairs and planned maintenance starting in April 2025.
Tom Bullock, director of responsive services at ULPS, said: “We are delighted to work in collaboration with SNG to maintain these properties.
“Our dedicated in-house teams provide a one-stop service of essential repairs and ongoing maintenance to provide a clean, safe environment for all residents.”
Patrick Flynn, property service director at SNG for London and East, said: “We are really pleased to be working with United Living Property Services to deliver a quality responsive repairs and voids service for customers in North and East London and the East of England.
“This new regional focus in our repairs delivery will ensure that we can deal with the number of repairs requests we receive from customers more efficiently.”
The 84,000-home landlord was formed in 2023 through a merger of Sovereign and Network Homes.
Last month, it secured a £150m sustainability-linked loan with Swedish bank Handelsbanken.
The revolving credit facility will be used to support the housing association as it aims to build 25,000 new homes.
Last year, Mark Washer, chief executive of SNG, vowed that the housing association will remain a “developing landlord” despite reporting a drop in annual surplus.
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