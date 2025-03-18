United Living awarded £36m responsive repairs and voids contract by major landlord

“This new regional focus in our repairs delivery will ensure that we can deal with the number of repairs requests we receive from customers more efficiently.”

The 84,000-home landlord was formed in 2023 through a merger of Sovereign and Network Homes.

Last month, it secured a £150m sustainability-linked loan with Swedish bank Handelsbanken.

The revolving credit facility will be used to support the housing association as it aims to build 25,000 new homes.

Last year, Mark Washer, chief executive of SNG, vowed that the housing association will remain a “developing landlord” despite reporting a drop in annual surplus.