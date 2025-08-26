United Living Group reports 14.5% revenue increase to £718m

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United Living Group has reported a 14.5% revenue increase, to £718m, for the year that ended in March 2025.
United Living Group has reported its revenue increased by 14.5%, to £718m from £627.2m, for the year that ended in March 2025.
The firm is a provider of critical infrastructure, trading through three main operators of United Living Property Services, United Living Infrastructure Services and United Living Connected.
It has a number of contracts in the sector, including a £36m responsive repairs and voids agreement with Sovereign Network Group housing association.
The group’s accounts also showed that its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 33.4%, from £51.4m to £68.5m, in that same period.
Its cash profit before tax went up to £38.5m from £29.4m, and its gross cash held at the end of the year was £70.2m, compared with £52m in 2024.
At the same time, the group secured new contracts worth £920m, and other future contracts worth £3.2bn.
The group’s acquisitions include Pilon, a property services business operating in the social housing sector. At the time, the group said that Pilon will “continue to operate independently”, while “complementing” its existing property services business.
It also acquired a majority stake in both GTEC, a training specialist, and Thormer Solutions, developer of Heatly, a digital tool for heat-pump system design, surveying and installation.
Neil Armstrong, chairman and chief executive of United Living Group, said: “We are pleased to announce another record financial result for United Living Group, ending the year with a robust cash position and a significant forward order book that reflects sustained growth across our business.
“Our sectors continue to benefit from powerful long-term drivers from critical infrastructure investment linked to decarbonisation, resilience, digital connectivity and demand for safe, sustainable living environments.
“These trends are creating increasing demand for the services United Living is well placed to deliver.”
In the middle of last year, a subsidiary of United Living also secured an eight-year, £40m repairs contract with the London Borough of Harrow.
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