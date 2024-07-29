United Living subsidiary secures £40m repairs contract with London council

A subsidiary of United Living has secured an eight-year, £40m repairs contract with the London Borough of Harrow #UKhousing

John Farrell, managing director of ULPS, said: “We are pleased to announce this project, working in partnership with the London Borough of Harrow to provide essential repair and maintenance services to properties, and ensure a clean, safe environment for residents across the community.

United Living Property Services (ULPS) will deliver the maintenance works for approximately 5,000 properties across the borough.

“The new online portal will enable the London Borough of Harrow and United Living to effectively communicate and engage with tenants regularly to ensure we capture their feedback and act quickly to respond to any evolving needs.”

Tenants can book and track repairs through the council’s online housing account, which was launched in April.

ULPS will also integrate its 24/7, 365 days-a-year workforce software solution for residents to access live information on repairs and provide feedback through SMS notifications or their preferred communication channel.

Mina Parmar, portfolio holder for housing at the London Borough of Harrow, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and at ease in their homes. When it comes to repair issues, we want to make sure these are dealt with and resolved in a timely manner.