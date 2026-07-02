University and councils develop AI tool that predicts safety issues in social housing

A university and two councils are developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts safety issues in social housing before they occur #UKhousing

Information is used from the university’s existing database of energy efficiency in England and Wales, which applies AI algorithms to satellite imagery.

The technology combines data from multiple sources to give properties a risk score and create a dashboard of hotspots where homes are likely to deteriorate and residents could be most affected.

It is being developed with £25,000 of government funding by researchers at the University of Cambridge, as part of a trial programme for AI solutions in councils.

The Predictive Risk Intelligence for Social Housing Maintenance (PRISM) tool will be trialled at Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council over the next 12 months.

The PRISM tool also incorporates traditional building records, such as repair histories and Energy Performance Certificates, and data the landlord has on tenants, including fuel poverty indicators and rent arrears.

When the model is in force, it will send alerts to housing officers who will make ultimately make the decisions on people’s homes or welfare.

Dr Ramit Debnath, executive director of the Centre for Human-Inspired AI at the University of Cambridge, said the unique aspect of the tool is that it will predict safety issues not just from observation data, but also data from lived experience.

However, this is also where the project will encounter the biggest challenge.

“Modelling a building with a machine learning model is relatively straightforward,” Dr Debnath said. “Removing all the risks around personal data and making it tight within the context of its ethics – that’s the complex part.”

Researchers said the model uses anonymised data and is designed so that nothing in its outputs can be traced back to a named individual.

They said this means that landlords do not have to wait for tenants to report issues and can intervene before things break, potentially avoiding wider damage to homes that can happen as a result.