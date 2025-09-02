University of Oxford pro-vice chancellor to chair Ebbsfleet Development Corporation

Dr David Prout will take on the role later this year as incumbent Simon Dudley completes his four-year appointment.

Dr Prout has been pro-vice chancellor (planning and resources) at the University of Oxford since September 2017 and will stand down on 17 September 2025.

He was responsible for the university’s financial and strategic planning, the estates and capital plan and sustainability strategy.

At the same time, Valerie Owen and Simon Blanchflower have both been reappointed to the board at EDC.