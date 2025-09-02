University of Oxford pro-vice chancellor to chair Ebbsfleet Development Corporation

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The government has appointed a new chair of the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation (EDC) from the University of Oxford.
Dr David Prout will take on the role later this year as incumbent Simon Dudley completes his four-year appointment.
Dr Prout has been pro-vice chancellor (planning and resources) at the University of Oxford since September 2017 and will stand down on 17 September 2025.
He was responsible for the university’s financial and strategic planning, the estates and capital plan and sustainability strategy.
At the same time, Valerie Owen and Simon Blanchflower have both been reappointed to the board at EDC.
Mr Blanchflower, who brings civil engineering and project management expertise, will act as interim chair until Dr Prout takes up the permanent role.
Ms Owen has been described as someone with “valuable experience in placemaking, design and the built environment” and has a “deep understanding of the vision and purpose of EDC”.
Dr Prout will oversee the ambitious regeneration project in Kent, which aims to deliver the first garden city in a hundred years.
The completed development will include up to 15,000 new homes alongside new schools, parks, health facilities and a civic and commercial centre.
EDC is the planning authority for the development, and recently celebrated 10 years and the completion of the 5,000th home at Ebbsfleet.
The organisation has also overseen the completion of three primary schools, two community buildings, parks and open space, new public transport links, local shops, pub, coffee shops and a restaurant.
Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “I’m really pleased that David has agreed to become the new chair of Ebbsfleet Development Corporation.
“His appointment will reinvigorate this vital regeneration project, helping to ensure that we accelerate the delivery of new homes in the Ebbsfleet Valley and provide essential infrastructure, amenities, and services for residents of Ebbsfleet Garden City.”
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