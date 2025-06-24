The number and variety of awards is representative of the scope and scale of housing’s net zero transition: from retrofit to cutting-edge technology, biodiversity to skills, there are a lot of moving parts involved in hitting the 2050 target. In fact, the breadth and number of noteworthy entries received for these awards prompted the organisers to extend the list of categories.

The awards this year also feature three climate champions – inspirational individuals who have been singled out for the leads they are taking in moving the net zero agenda forward.

Congratulations to all this year’s winners – and given that this is an area in which innovation and best practice are developing at rapid pace, we are already looking forward to what next year will bring.

This year, we have redesigned the look of our awards pages to make it easier to shout about and share the successes of our winners.

Click here to find out who won and hear about their stories.