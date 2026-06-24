Unlock Net Zero Awards 2026 winners announced

There are 22 winners – individuals, teams and organisations – in categories covering everything from communications and contractors to biodiversity, partnerships, retrofit and new build.

Achieving net zero takes effort, and the number of awards this year is testament to the scope and scale of the challenge.

The winning entries cover a large geographical spread, too: from Scott Court, a solar retrofit project in Dundee, all the way to Tussac House, an extra-care scheme in the Falkland Islands, almost 8,000 miles from the UK mainland.

The Climate Champions Power List recognises five of the sector’s individual trailblazers. This year’s winner is Marion Baeli of 10 Design, whose passion for and commitment to retrofit has been paving the way for 16 years.

Congratulations go to all the winners – read about them here. We’re already looking forwards to what next year’s entries will bring.