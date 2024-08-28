Unlocking housing potential

Collaboration among councils, housing associations and communities to transform empty spaces is essential to address the housing crisis, writes Henrietta Blackmore, national director of Habitat for Humanity GB #UKhousing

By converting these empty spaces into homes, genuinely affordable, high-quality and locally appropriate housing could be created. This approach can not only revitalise our high streets, but also significantly reduce our climate impact.

Allocating land for more than 370,000 new homes per year while balancing residents’ concerns and adhering to climate commitments may seem impossible. Taking a fresh look at empty commercial spaces’ potential could therefore be a game-changer.

Across England, planning officers are racing against time to fulfil the government’s housebuilding ambitions . The goal is to build 1.5 million homes within the next five years.

Many local authorities view empty commercial and business premises purely as a problem: a drain on revenue budgets and a blight on communities, dealt with by property managers and largely invisible to housing departments.

When conversion to housing is considered, it is often dismissed due to perceived complexities, resource constraints and the stigma of low-quality housing produced under permitted development rights.

This needs to change. With a new government and a fresh agenda, now is the time to act.

“With shifts in retail and working habits over the past few years, high streets are littered with empty units. Office vacancy rates are growing, particularly for lower-grade spaces”

In 2021, Habitat for Humanity GB commissioned research to explore the scale of this opportunity. It was estimated that around 7,000 commercial and business premises owned by councils in England, Scotland and Wales had been vacant for over a year. These publicly owned buildings alone could create more than 19,000 homes – without even considering the vast number of private residences that have sat empty for years.

The true potential is far greater. With shifts in retail and working habits over the past few years, high streets are littered with empty units. Office vacancy rates are growing, particularly for lower-grade spaces. While not all of these units would make great homes, many of them would – and we’ve shown how it can be done.

In Barking, east London, Habitat for Humanity GB worked with the local council to transform empty shop units into homes for care leavers. The project succeeded because it effectively connected council employees with differing priorities; focused on quality rather than quantity; engaged the community to address genuine needs; and leveraged corporate donations to help viability.