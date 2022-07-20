‘Unnecessary delay’ to rent reforms puts tenants in Wales at risk, says electrical safety charity 

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A Welsh consumer protection charity has warned that the delay to implementing the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 leaves private renters at risk from dangerous electrics until at least the end of the year.
The act, which the government previously branded the “biggest change to housing law in Wales for decades”, has been delayed until 1 December, in part because social landlords requested it.
But Electrical Safety First said the delay places tenants in “unnecessary risk” and has urged the Welsh government to press ahead with the act’s implementation.
It has taken the Welsh government six years to implement the act, which was passed in 2016.
It includes a number of significant changes to rental law in Wales, such as a strengthened duty on landlords to ensure the properties they rent out are fit for human habitation. This will require the installation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and regular electrical safety testing.
The act also increases the notice period that landlords must give when issuing ‘no-fault’ evictions from two to six months.
Electrical Safety First said tenants in Wales are at a greater risk from electrical hazards in the home, due to Wales having some of the oldest housing stock across the UK.
Lesley Rudd, chief executive at Electrical Safety First, said: “This unnecessary delay in the law has left hundreds of thousands of renters across Wales facing potential dangers in their own homes.
“Wales remains the only nation in Britain yet to implement five-yearly electrical safety checks for private renters. The delay to this vital change in the law will leave them at unnecessary risk. We urge the Welsh government to press ahead with the introduction of the law without any further delay.”
The charity is also urging landlords in Wales to press ahead with the changes, despite the delay.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “This type of large reform happens very rarely and we want to do all we can to ensure landlords have enough time to make the necessary preparations and get things right for tenants.
“Between providing support from those fleeing Ukraine and dealing with COVID recovery, social landlords are under unprecedented pressure, and that is why we took the decision to postpone implementation for a relatively short period.
“We understand this delay will be frustrating, but it is important we recognise the scale of the work that is required and that we allow enough time for us to get this right.”
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