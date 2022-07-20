‘Unnecessary delay’ to rent reforms puts tenants in Wales at risk, says electrical safety charity 

The act, which the government previously branded the “biggest change to housing law in Wales for decades”, has been delayed until 1 December, in part because social landlords requested it.

But Electrical Safety First said the delay places tenants in “unnecessary risk” and has urged the Welsh government to press ahead with the act’s implementation.

It has taken the Welsh government six years to implement the act, which was passed in 2016.

It includes a number of significant changes to rental law in Wales, such as a strengthened duty on landlords to ensure the properties they rent out are fit for human habitation. This will require the installation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and regular electrical safety testing.

The act also increases the notice period that landlords must give when issuing ‘no-fault’ evictions from two to six months.