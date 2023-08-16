Unsold shared ownership homes at major landlord rise 163%

The large Midlands-based landlord had 166 unsold shared ownership properties in this period, compared with 63 for the comparable time last year #UKhousing

Of the 166 unsold homes, 97 were reserved for purchase.

Selling times excluding these homes remained consistent, said Platform. The landlord maintains that demand for the product has remained robust generally, and it has experienced no significant pressure on prices.

The landlord put the increase down to a larger number of acquisitions from house builders, for which marketing can only start after the handover, which means the selling times were extended for these homes.

The large Midlands-based landlord had 166 unsold shared ownership properties in this period, compared with 63 for the comparable time last year, a 163% rise.

Platform revealed the increase in its latest quarterly trading update for the period up until the end of June this year.

Turnover from shared ownership first tranche sales was down 9.6% to £6.6m. This was in part due to timing, as stringent handover control checks delayed units coming into management, which pushed revenues back.

The number of shared ownership sales in this period totalled 60 homes.

At the same time, turnover and completions both improved in the first quarter of this year, despite cost increase requests from contractors on fixed-price contracts.

Platform, which owns and manages more than 48,000 homes across the region, said it completed 289 new homes in the quarter, compared with 209 in the same period last year.

Of these, 79 were built for social rent, 71 for affordable rent and 139 for shared ownership. All new homes developed had an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band B and above.

The landlord’s quarterly update said: “The development programme was impacted by rising costs in the quarter, which particularly affected contractors, but because the majority of development contracts are on a fixed-price basis, there was less direct financial impact on Platform.

“Cost increase requests for schemes on site have been received from some contractors and, in a small number of cases, Platform is increasing payments where it is advantageous to do so.”

However, the landlord said that some of these cost increases had been mitigated by higher grant rates provided by Homes England.

The speed of development continued to be affected by resourcing challenges in local authorities, the landlord added, which have caused delays to planning, highways and building-control agreements and certification.