Unspent developer contributions held by councils rise to £9bn, research finds

Councils in England and Wales are sitting on £9bn in unspent developer contributions, including £700m earmarked for affordable housing, according to research by the Home Builders Federation #UKhousing

The HBF research, which involved sending Freedom of Information requests to 243 local authorities, revealed that a total of £9bn was sitting in councils’ accounts in 2025.

Developer contribution is an umbrella term for funds secured through planning agreements, such as Section 106 or under the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The money is used by councils to fund essential local infrastructure such as schools, public transport and affordable housing.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) found that unspent contributions rose by 9% to £800m in 2025. This is a rise from mid-2024, when the trade body previously carried out this research.

Councils hold on to funds for a variety of reasons, such as requirements to pool funds with other sources or the need to wait for major developments to trigger payments, but many legal agreements require the funds to be spent within five years.

Yet, the HBF research found that a third of unspent Section 106 contributions (£3bn) has been held for longer than five years. This is up from a quarter in 2024.

According to the research, £700m for affordable housing and £2bn for schools are waiting to be spent.

The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham holds the highest level of unspent affordable housing contributions at £30.5m. The HBF pointed out that the average house prices in the borough are 16 times the average earnings, making it the “fourth least affordable district in the country”.

However, a spokesperson for Hammersmith and Fulham Council said the cash had been assigned. They said: “All Section 106 funding has been allocated to help us build 1,800 new homes – 65% of which are affordable – so people have a chance to put down roots for future generations in the borough.”

The report found that the average council holds £19m in unspent Section 106 infrastructure contributions and £13.9m in unspent CIL funds, but the HBF said the averages are influenced by a small number of councils with “particularly acute” figures.

According to the federation, the London Borough of Tower Hamlets alone holds over £260m in unspent developer contributions – nine times the national average on a per-household basis.

A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council told The Telegraph that the borough is one of the fastest-growing in the country, and “consistently delivers some of the highest levels of new housing in the country, which in turn generates developer contributions on a scale far greater than most local planning authorities”.