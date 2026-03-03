Unspent developer contributions held by councils rise to £9bn, research finds

Councils in England and Wales are sitting on £9bn in unspent developer contributions, including £700m earmarked for affordable housing, according to research by a house builder trade body.
The Home Builders Federation (HBF) found that unspent contributions rose by 9% to £800m in 2025. This is a rise from mid-2024, when the trade body previously carried out this research.
Developer contribution is an umbrella term for funds secured through planning agreements, such as Section 106 or under the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The money is used by councils to fund essential local infrastructure such as schools, public transport and affordable housing.
The HBF research, which involved sending Freedom of Information requests to 243 local authorities, revealed that a total of £9bn was sitting in councils’ accounts in 2025.
Councils hold on to funds for a variety of reasons, such as requirements to pool funds with other sources or the need to wait for major developments to trigger payments, but many legal agreements require the funds to be spent within five years.
Yet, the HBF research found that a third of unspent Section 106 contributions (£3bn) has been held for longer than five years. This is up from a quarter in 2024.
According to the research, £700m for affordable housing and £2bn for schools are waiting to be spent.
The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham holds the highest level of unspent affordable housing contributions at £30.5m. The HBF pointed out that the average house prices in the borough are 16 times the average earnings, making it the “fourth least affordable district in the country”.
However, a spokesperson for Hammersmith and Fulham Council said the cash had been assigned. They said: “All Section 106 funding has been allocated to help us build 1,800 new homes – 65% of which are affordable – so people have a chance to put down roots for future generations in the borough.”
The report found that the average council holds £19m in unspent Section 106 infrastructure contributions and £13.9m in unspent CIL funds, but the HBF said the averages are influenced by a small number of councils with “particularly acute” figures.
According to the federation, the London Borough of Tower Hamlets alone holds over £260m in unspent developer contributions – nine times the national average on a per-household basis.
A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council told The Telegraph that the borough is one of the fastest-growing in the country, and “consistently delivers some of the highest levels of new housing in the country, which in turn generates developer contributions on a scale far greater than most local planning authorities”.
The spokesperson added: “The current balance of contributions represents approximately five to six years of receipts.
“The majority of this funding is already allocated to active projects through the council’s capital programme and affordable housing programme to deliver infrastructure and new homes for local residents.”
While unspent Section 106 and CIL funds are rising, overall developer contributions are falling in line with reduced housing supply, compounding concerns about future infrastructure funding.
“The scale of unspent funds, therefore, represents a significant opportunity cost for communities,” the HBF said.
The research also found that £320m in developer contributions for new healthcare facilities is sitting unspent. This includes around £128m held by 17 NHS integrated care boards (ICBS), which received the funds from councils.
In other cases, requests by ICBs for access to the earmarked healthcare fund have been refused or ignored by councils.
Councils are required to publish infrastructure funding statements every year, which set out plans for how the funds will be spent, but the HBF report highlighted a fall in the number of local authorities releasing these by the statutory 31 December deadline.
While 90% of councils met the deadline in 2020, this has fallen to 75% by 2025, with the HBF saying this reflects “chronic understaffing, limited capacity and weak monitoring of how these funds are managed”.
With the government aiming to deliver 1.5 million new homes during this parliament, the HBF said unlocking the £9bn currently “sitting in council accounts” represents an “immediate opportunity to boost much-needed infrastructure improvements” in communities and build support for new development.
Neil Jefferson, chief executive of the HBF, said: “The balance of unspent developer contributions rising to £9bn in local authority accounts provides further evidence of a capacity crisis in local government and should be a major cause of concern for local communities and for ministers.
“This money should be funding schools, healthcare, affordable housing and other essential local infrastructure, yet billions sit idle, in some cases for over five years. Investment in new housing brings huge economic and social benefits, but far too many of these advantages are going unseen by local communities.
“It’s great that government has in recent weeks taken some action in supporting local authority funding, but the underutilisation of developer contributions is a damming indictment on the ability of local councils to deliver to their communities.
“Urgent action is needed to ensure this money is spent promptly, supporting communities, improving local services and driving growth."
The Local Government Association has been contacted for a response.
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