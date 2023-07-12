The research, which covers a five-year period, found that the levy could also have made between 10,000 and 30,000 homes of all tenures unviable.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined a host of organisations across the country that are calling on the government to drop the proposed new levy in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

He said the new levy could massively reduce London’s supply of new affordable homes.

The government’s proposed planning reforms include replacing Section 106 and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) with a single new levy in a bid to ensure that affordable housing and infrastructure agreed by a developer is delivered “as expected” and on time.

As it stands, the CIL funds larger infrastructure such as schools and transport improvements, while Section 106 agreements fund affordable housing and smaller scale facilities.