Up to 28,000 retrofit workers needed in central London by end of the decade

Up to 28,000 skilled workers will be needed to deliver retrofit in central London by the end of the decade, researchers have found #UKhousing

The report analysed EPCs for domestic and non-domestic buildings across the central London authorities and inputted them into the Construction Industry Training Board’s low carbon labour forecasting tool.

Researchers found that improving every property in the region with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of Band C or above would require 148,000 person years of labour. In other words, it is equivalent to the output of 148,000 people working full-time for a year.

The estimated workforce figures were released as part of a report commissioned by Central London Forward, a partnership of 12 central London boroughs, and carried out by Whole Life Consultants.

A total of 1.91 million interventions are required, researchers found, with 1.67 million on domestic properties and 240,000 on non-domestic properties.

The top two interventions on homes were internal solid wall insulation and glazing work, with these two items together counting for more than 44% of the interventions needed for domestic buildings.

Depending on the pace of roll-out, by the end of the decade a workforce of between 19,000 and 28,000 people would be required in central London alone. Most (60%) of this labour demand relates to retrofitting homes, with almost 40% relating to offices and other non-domestic properties.

In addition, the number of scaffolders required to retrofit buildings in the 12 central London boroughs exceeds the total number of scaffolders expected to be working across the capital as a whole in the next four years.

In three other trades – roofing, glaziers and building envelope specialists – the demand generated by retrofit in central London exceeds 20% of the expected workforce for these trades across the capital.

Central London’s local authorities urged chancellor Jeremy Hunt to increase and accelerate the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and develop local retrofit partnerships with councils.

By bringing together housing providers, colleges and the construction sector, local partnerships could help to aggregate demand, train workers and kick-start the wider retrofit market, the report said.