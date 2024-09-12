Up to 7,000 unsafe buildings have not applied for cladding safety scheme, minister says

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is currently monitoring cladding on 4,630 residential buildings that are taller than 11 metres in England, half of which have begun remediation.

But Rushanara Ali told parliament on 11 September that there were thousands more buildings with dangerous cladding that were not showing up in official statistics.

“Counting the buildings we know about is not enough,” she said. “We estimate there are as many as 7,000 buildings that need remediation that have not yet applied for the cladding safety scheme.”

Ms Ali said the figure was a maximum estimate. “There may well be fewer, but those responsible for these buildings have no excuse for failing to apply and we will work with regulators to make sure they are identified.”