The London Women’s Rough Sleeping Census said its findings reveal a gender bias in how the government counts homeless people #UKhousing

Nine times more women may be sleeping rough in England than are recorded by official rough sleeping data, according to a new study #UKhousing

Up to nine times more women sleeping rough than government statistics say, research suggests #UKhousing

In some areas, the contrast was even more stark: 188 women were found by the census in Greater Manchester, compared with five identified by the government’s count. In Coventry, 61 women were identified, while the rough sleeping snapshot found just one.

This compared with just 189 women found in the same areas by the government’s 2023 count. That exercise found 568 women across the whole of England.

The 2023 report, released today (Tuesday 8 May), said 815 women were found by outreach teams during a week-long census exercise carried out in 41 local authority areas across England.

The London Women’s Rough Sleeping Census , compiled by a group of women’s and homelessness organisations, said its findings revealed a gender bias in the way the government counts people for its annual rough sleeping snapshot.

Across the country, the data indicated that the number of women sleeping rough could be between four and nine times higher than recorded by official figures, taking into account various local discrepancies and the fact some councils report zero rough sleepers for the government snapshot.

The London Women’s Rough Sleeping Census said its findings highlighted the ‘hidden’ locations in which women reported sleeping and sheltering.

These included A&E waiting rooms, on buses or trains, in squats, staying with strangers or simply walking round the whole night. The government’s count would not capture women in these situations, meaning their experiences go unrecognised and their homelessness is less likely to be resolved, the report said.

One woman who completed the census survey said: “I was scared to sleep outside in case anything bad happened to me… I think a lot of girls choose random places to stay, and there are a lot of homeless women.”

Another woman said she would “roam around and travel on buses”. She added: “As a female, you can’t just go to the corner of a road and sleep – it’s not safe.”

The coalition of organisations behind the study, which includes Solace, the Single Homeless Project and Change Grow Live, called for changes to the way women’s rough sleeping is recognised, counted and responded to.