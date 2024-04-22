Update on next Affordable Homes Programme needed or risk slowdown in housebuilding, consortium warns

JV North, a consortium of social housing providers in the North West, said that funding certainty was “vital” for large developments with less than two years left of the current 2021-26 AHP.

Without a government commitment to the next grant funding programme, JV North said that schemes of more than 50 homes or those that take longer than 12 months to complete “are now at risk”.

Government-funded housebuilding programmes usually overlap. The last two ran from 2018 to 2021 and 2021 to 2026, allowing housebuilding to carry on relatively seamlessly.