Uplift needed in Housing Support Grant to deliver promise on key worker pay, Welsh housing bodies warn

These organisations, which represent more than 100 support providers, have written to Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford urging him to provide additional funding in next week’s final Budget to deliver on the promise to pay these employees a fair wage.

Cymorth Cymru and Community Housing Cymru (CHC) believe that promises made on the real living wage (RLW) at the last Senedd election have not been kept. They believe this is the case because the Welsh government has not provided additional funding to the homelessness and housing support sector to uplift salaries, the bodies told Inside Housing.

The frontline staffers support others during acute crises, such as homelessness, domestic abuse, mental health and substance use issues.

The draft Budget for Wales was published in December, in which it showed that the HSG would remain at £166.7m – the level it has been at since 2021-22.