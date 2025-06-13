US private equity-backed house builder strikes £300m land deal

Gs8, which is backed by TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback, acquired the site in Bowers Gifford, Basildon, from Aberdeen for a scheme with a projected gross development value of £300m.

The land deal is Gs8’s largest project to date and takes the house builder’s total pipeline close to 2,000 homes.

The site was identified as an appropriate area for housing in Basildon’s emerging local plan. Gs8’s scheme will be developed alongside Basildon’s town centre masterplan and will include 50% affordable housing.