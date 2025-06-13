US private equity-backed house builder strikes £300m land deal

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A house builder backed by US private equity has acquired a 122-acre site to build a scheme worth £300m.
Gs8, which is backed by TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback, acquired the site in Bowers Gifford, Basildon, from Aberdeen for a scheme with a projected gross development value of £300m.
The land deal is Gs8’s largest project to date and takes the house builder’s total pipeline close to 2,000 homes.
The site was identified as an appropriate area for housing in Basildon’s emerging local plan. Gs8’s scheme will be developed alongside Basildon’s town centre masterplan and will include 50% affordable housing.
Knight Frank advised on the transaction. All non-contaminated materials and cut-offs will be reused on the scheme wherever possible, Gs8 said. The carbon stores in the homes and landscaping will exceed the embodied carbon required to build and maintain them.
This will be Gs8’s third scheme in Essex. It is currently delivering the UK’s largest ‘zero bills’ development with 113 homes in Carpenters Yard in Epping Forest, in partnership with Octopus Energy.
Last year, the house builder set out its ambition to develop 1,000 new homes each year. Following investment from TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group, it now has a development pipeline of more than 1,500 homes.
Josh Gordon, co-founder of Gs8, said: “This is a pivotal scheme for us as we continue to reinforce our commitment to scaling up planet-positive housing delivery.
“Our approach and strategic vision have been incredibly well supported by residents and local stakeholders and we are now delivering zero-carbon living at scale.”
James Barton, partner and department head of London land at Knight Frank, said: “This 122-acre acquisition in Basildon represents a significant land transaction that will deliver much-needed housing in an area with strong connectivity to London.
“The number of units proposed will transform this part of Essex, and Gs8’s sustainability goals will be a key selling point for both the local authority and future buyers.”
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