US private equity firm agrees to acquire UK house builder

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US asset management group Apollo has agreed to purchase a mid-sized UK house builder from its current owner.
Funds managed by Apollo affiliates will acquire Edinburgh-based Miller Homes as the latter aims to boost its annual output by an additional 2,000 homes in the medium term.
Established in 1934, Miller currently builds approximately 4,000 homes per year under investor Bridgepoint Group, which has owned the house builder for the past four years.
According to Jamie Wyatt, partner and co-head of UK investment at Bridgepoint, the past four years have seen the house builder grow the number of houses it has sold per annum by a third and profits increase by almost 50%.
Miller also expanded into new regions and saw revenues exceed £1bn for the first time during this period, Mr Wyatt said.
The financial terms of the transaction with Apollo were not disclosed. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in the first quarter of this year.
Christopher Hojlo, partner at Apollo, said the group, which claims to manage $481bn worth of assets, “continues to see opportunities to invest in the residential housing market as consumer demand for new homes accelerates”.
Apollo has also recently announced investments in US home builder The New Home Company and UK specialist mortgage lender Foundation Home Loans.
Chris Endsor, chief executive of Miller, said: “This is an exciting development for Miller Homes in continuing our recent strong momentum. Apollo has deep housing expertise, with a global platform, extensive resources and capital to create value for all stakeholders.
“I would like to thank the team at Bridgepoint for all the support they have provided during their ownership of the business. The past four years have witnessed a period of expansion and strong operational performance for Miller Homes, as well as having to adapt the business in exceptional circumstances. We have emerged stronger for it and are very well placed to achieve our medium-term target of 6,000 units while maintaining the product quality and service for which we are known.”
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