US private equity firm agrees to acquire UK house builder

Funds managed by Apollo affiliates will acquire Edinburgh-based Miller Homes as the latter aims to boost its annual output by an additional 2,000 homes in the medium term.

Established in 1934, Miller currently builds approximately 4,000 homes per year under investor Bridgepoint Group, which has owned the house builder for the past four years.

According to Jamie Wyatt, partner and co-head of UK investment at Bridgepoint, the past four years have seen the house builder grow the number of houses it has sold per annum by a third and profits increase by almost 50%.