Using data intelligence to accelerate retrofits

Robust data and intelligence can inform retrofit decision-making. Steve Osborne, head of business improvement at repairs and maintenance provider Mears, sets out what landlords need to consider (sponsored) #UKhousing

What difference can robust data make to retrofitting? And what are the key considerations in a culture of data-led decision-making? Inside Housing spoke to Steve Osborne, head of business improvement at Mears, to find out.

To meet the UK government’s 2050 net zero target, the housing sector must ramp up the speed and scale of retrofit works. Robust data and intelligence are essential to inform decision-making that targets limited resources.

How can data support decarbonisation?

Housing providers can’t afford to do everything at once. Gathering, analysing and modelling quality data effectively enable them to understand where to deploy their limited resources to make the biggest impact.

When it comes to retrofitting, data on the condition of housing stock is key to specifying the appropriate energy efficiency measures required.

Integrating domestic retrofitting and associated data collection into an asset management and net zero strategy allows an organisation to profile its stock and then model the data. This then informs investment decisions to ensure the best return in terms of asset energy efficiency, stock condition and reducing emissions.

It also reduces residents’ energy bills and enhances the financial performance of assets.

The opportunity is to turn data into usable intelligence for domestic retrofitting, as well as inform effective decisions about maintenance.

This enables providers to demonstrate the business case for retrofits to stakeholders and, crucially, the impact when projects are completed. It’s critical to utilise data and intelligence to set out the investable proposition of retrofit projects by highlighting how they will meet corporate priorities and achieve tangible outcomes for residents.

Ultimately, this is about improving residents’ comfort and quality of life and reducing energy bills, as well as improving the property.