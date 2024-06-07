Using data to deliver better services

In association with:

From asset management to delivering services and support to tenants, data can be a game-changer. It provides a strong foundation for better decision-making, with the potential to improve almost every aspect of the work done by housing providers.

But there can be obstacles. Data can be highly dispersed and tricky to collect. Social landlords can deploy a range of data-gathering methods to ensure they reach as many people as possible, from sensors, to web forms and phone surveys – but once gathered, the information from these disparate sources must be cleaned, organised and stored securely. All of this consumes resources – and the utility of this process depends on the quality of the data, which can depend, at least in part, on how well residents trust the landlord asking the questions.

Once this information is in the hands of landlords, it needs to be deployed effectively. How well are social landlords collecting, handling and using data to improve their business practices and service delivery, and to better support their tenants? And what are the challenges they face in meeting these objectives?

Inside Housing, in collaboration with data analytics and insights firm Switchee, conducted a sector and UK-wide survey to find out, with a focus on two main areas: asset management and meeting residents’ needs.

Effective asset management

First, the survey asked the 88 respondents how effectively their organisations are using data to inform decisions about asset management. Almost one in six organisations – 16% – said all of their asset management decisions are informed by data, while just over half said it informs many of theirs. While those results add up to a sizeable majority, 31% said few – or none – of their asset management decisions are data-led.