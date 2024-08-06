Using innovation to meet net zero targets

What is strategic innovation, and what are its benefits?

I define strategic innovation as a long-term commitment to resolving an existing challenge. It doesn’t have to be purely about technology; customer-focused strategic innovation is something we need to push forward across the sector. We have a huge opportunity to innovate in the way we communicate with customers and with one another. Someone might think they’re delivering innovation by installing a new type of heating – but if the resident doesn’t understand how to use that technology, the benefits will be lost.

Customer-focused innovation can be around the technologies. It can also be about the advice that we are giving to customers. But collaboration between organisations to improve the customer journey can also be innovation. That might be as simple as two different contractors delivering similar retrofit measures in the same area having a conversation about sharing resident engagement materials, or sharing best practice.

What can social landlords do to ensure they remain flexible and adaptable?

I may be biased, but I think the housing sector is one of the most flexible and adaptable sectors around. We are always dealing with change and fresh challenges – whether that’s new legislation, changes to funding and strategic requirements, even political instability. But while I want to celebrate the sector’s good work, it’s also true that we should have got our act together on retrofit years ago.

We’ve known about climate change and decarbonisation for years, but very few organisations have actually invested in their teams. But things are changing. Momentum is building. The opportunity is now, the funding is there, and there is a consensus that this is here to stay.

So the sector is already flexible, but to build the scale and speed this challenge requires, organisations need to invest: in their internal skills, and in relationships with learning establishments, their service providers and their supply chains. Flexibility and adaptability are about building and nurturing relationships across the sector.

What are the potential pitfalls social landlords can face in using technology to increase the scale and speed of retrofits?

The first potential pitfall is the scalability of a given technological solution. The second is the cost of its adoption. For me, the key here is trust in the technologies being proposed – both from clients and among the residents who are the end users.

I think that at the moment, because a lot of these technologies are still emerging, a lack of trust can put the brakes on achieving the scale that we actually need.

We can overcome this with good information and education from all sides of the table.

What would you recommend to landlords that are looking to start scaling and speeding up their retrofit programmes?

Understand your housing portfolios. Gather quality data on your stock – data that can be used to lead decision-making, and turned into information that can be used rather than just stored on IT systems.

Understand your customers, so you can see how much flexibility we need to accommodate their needs. This could be technological, such as ensuring adequate ventilation for the composition of a household, or tailoring resident communications for various languages. Create a culture where knowledge and learning are transferable internally and externally – and don’t be afraid to fail. Failures are how we all learn and improve.