Using remote sensors to manage homes in isolated communities

West Highland HA’s Brett Sadler tells Inside Housing sensors are crucial to monitor the conditions of homes in remote communities

You might not expect one of the UK’s sunniest spots to be in the Inner Hebrides, but Tiree isn’t called The Sunshine Isle for nothing. Just 12 miles long and three miles wide, the island is fringed to its west by the Gulf Stream, giving it a famously mild climate.

That said, Tiree is also a windy place. If you were to sail westward, you wouldn’t make landfall until you hit northern Newfoundland, and there are very few trees on the island to offer shelter from the Atlantic weather. The wind keeps the midges away in summer, but it can be a nuisance to households without adequate insulation, especially in the cooler months.

“Our tenants were saying they were finding it quite cold, and the wind was up quite often,” says Brett Sadler, chief executive of 835-home West Highland Housing Association, which has 16 properties on Tiree.

“So we had it on our agenda. We needed to do something with the properties.”

Remote communities

The chosen solution was internal wall insulation. The feedback from West Highland’s tenants was positive, Mr Sadler says; they noticed a “marked difference” in the warmth of their homes.

These retrofit works fundamentally changed the properties, however. This is why West Highland installed Aico HomeLINK sensors in six of the homes.

“We put the sensors in to see whether the insulation is still doing what we expect it to. They give us ongoing monitoring of some of the key aspects, like humidity, air quality and temperature, just to see how the insulation is working… and to make sure it keeps doing what it’s supposed to,” Mr Sadler says.

“But we won’t know [for sure] until we get further down the line. This will give us a bit more information about what the actual effects are, whether we need to change anything in future, or whether we think we did put the right solution in place.

“[The sensors] are really helpful,” he adds.

The remote sensors have proved especially useful in what is a very remote community. Tiree is a four-hour ferry ride from the landlord’s headquarters in Oban, and there are just seven sailings every week. The only other way to travel there is by plane.

“You can’t get out there quickly. So if a tenant says there’s an issue with their property, one of the things we can do now is check what the sensors are telling us,” says Mr Sadler.

“We do have contractors on the island – an electrician and a general contractor – so we can do bits and pieces, but we can’t get the staff out quickly to the island.