Landlords face a V2 rating being the “new normal”, with around “a couple of dozen” more expected to be downgraded over their financial viability by the end of the year, a senior figure at the Regulator of Social Housing said #UKhousing

The latest wave of downgrades started this month. More are expected in a round of regulatory judgements this week, following annual stability checks. Further rounds of judgements are expected by the end of next month, which could leave around two-thirds of the sector with a V2.

Currently, 117 out of 204 large registered providers have a V2 grade, which represents 57% of landlords with a thousand or more homes.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Jonathan Walters, the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) deputy chief executive, said the latest action reflected the “economic reality” for the sector.

“For the moment, V2 is going to be the new normal,” Mr Walters said.

“There will be some providers that move up and some that move down, but in broad terms for the foreseeable future, I think the sector is going to be predominantly a V2 sector.”

Mr Walters stressed that having a V2 grade was not necessarily a problem.

“V2 is a reflection of the economic reality that the sector’s in at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think there’ll be negative consequences for those providers if they are regraded this year.

“But what’s important is that you understand the risks and you’ve got plans to mitigate them. V2 is fine, but V3 is very definitely not.”

V2 is a compliant grade and, according to the regulator, means a landlord “has the financial capacity to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios, but needs to manage material risks to ensure continued compliance”.

Mr Walters had already predicted last year that two-thirds of the sector would be V2 by the end of 2022, but he suggested some providers had mitigated to prevent this happening.

“[Housing associations] have been looking very closely at where they’re spending their money, what can they actually afford to spend, and that has driven a great deal of efficiency within the sector,” he said.