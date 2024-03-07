Valencia fire: construction stage photos show ACM brand on tower’s walls

The scenes in Valencia on 22 February will have been horribly reminiscent to anyone in the UK.

The fire seemed to start on the seventh floor of a 14-storey residential complex in the Nou Campanar district, before spreading rapidly across the external walls and then to another adjoining building.

Aided by high winds, the fire spread exceptionally quickly and despite the building being only partially occupied when the blaze broke out at around 5.30pm, 10 residents were trapped and killed.

The Spanish media reported that the building was constructed by developer Fbex at the height of Spain’s property boom in the 2000s. The building was completed in 2008, and Fbex filed for bankruptcy two years later with €640m of debt.