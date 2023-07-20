Stoll has reached a deal with the club’s ownership group over the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site, which will see the landlord retain 20 flats in the property as part of the plans.

Following a consultation with residents last year, Stoll gave organisations the opportunity to express an interest in the site.

The landlord received 13 bids that were reviewed over a period of six months to ensure the best possible outcome for residents.

Stoll explained that it recognises that the first resident consultation it carried out in 2022 addressed a part site sale, while this proposed deal involves retaining a smaller footprint.

As a result, Stoll will today begin a new nine-week consultation with residents.