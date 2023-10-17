Veterans housing provider confirms sale of site to Chelsea FC after resident consultation

Stoll revealed in July that it had reached a deal in principle with the club’s ownership group over the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site, under which the landlord will retain 20 flats in the property as part of the plans.

Following a consultation with residents last year, Stoll gave organisations the opportunity to express an interest in the site.

The landlord received 13 bids that were reviewed over a period of six months to ensure the best possible outcome for residents.

However, as the first resident consultation it carried out in 2022 addressed only a part-site sale, the landlord has completed a second, nine-week consultation with residents.