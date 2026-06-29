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We’ve made it our mission to ensure no one who has offered their life in service of our nation should be without a safe place to call home, write Calvin Bailey, minister for veterans and people, and Alison McGovern, minister for local government and homelessness
Last week’s Armed Forces Week was an opportunity to say thank you to the men and women who step forward to serve our country and keep us safe.
While most veterans go on to build fantastic careers from the skills and attributes they develop in the military, some still struggle to transition to civilian life.
As ministers, we’ve made it our mission to ensure no one who has offered their life in service of our nation should be without a safe place to call home.
Our departments are intensifying work to understand and tackle veteran homelessness and rough sleeping, as we invest £3.6bn over the next three years to fund the action set out in our National Plan to End Homelessness.
These commitments build on the work we are doing through our Veterans Strategy to celebrate service and empower and support veterans to realise their full potential.
If you are or know a homeless veteran, or a veteran at risk of homelessness, there is tailored support available.
We’re investing £50m in VALOUR, including drop-in centres across the UK, which will provide veterans with easier access to health, housing and employment support.
We have placed Op FORTITUDE – a single referral pathway that has already housed more than 1,150 veterans – on a sustainable footing with long-term funding secured.
We have changed the law to exempt regular veterans from local connection and residency tests for social housing in England so they can access accommodation where they need it.
We are also pleased to announce that supported housing providers can now apply for funding to provide wraparound care for veterans.
“For the first time, this is a government taking a joined-up approach to veteran services”
Previous funding has supported disabled veterans in Scotland, trained unemployed veterans in the North East and North West of England, and provided 24/7, on-site care for veterans with the most complex needs in South East England.
We are not complacent. We will not end veteran homelessness overnight. But, for the first time, this is a government taking a joined-up approach to veteran services.
The nation owes a debt of honour to those who’ve served. Ending veteran homelessness is central to repaying that debt.
If you’re an organisation interested in applying for funding under the Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme, have a look at the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust website.
Calvin Bailey, minister for veterans and people and former RAF wing commander, and Alison McGovern, minister for local government and homelessness
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