Veterans to get easier access to social housing from next month, government says #UKhousing

The government said the move will ensure veterans cannot be “unfairly penalised” where such requirements are in place, “recognising the unique challenges they face in trying to build up a connection in a specific local area”.

The new measure, first announced by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in September , will exempt all former UK armed forces veterans from the five-year local connection test, which restricts access to social housing if the applicant has no connection to the area.

The changes apply to councils with local connection or residency tests determining who can qualify for social housing.

Sir Keir initially made the promise during his speech at the Labour Party Conference in the autumn.

At the time, he said: “Homes will be there for heroes. They will have the security they deserve. They will have a roof over their head because Britain belongs to them.”

Sir Keir also pledged to improve access to social housing for care leavers and victims of domestic abuse.

However, no regulation has been announced for those groups.