Veterans to get easier access to social housing from next month, government says

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New regulations to remove a local connection requirement for veterans to access social housing will come into force on 18 December, the government has announced.
The new measure, first announced by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in September, will exempt all former UK armed forces veterans from the five-year local connection test, which restricts access to social housing if the applicant has no connection to the area.
The government said the move will ensure veterans cannot be “unfairly penalised” where such requirements are in place, “recognising the unique challenges they face in trying to build up a connection in a specific local area”.
The changes apply to councils with local connection or residency tests determining who can qualify for social housing.
Sir Keir initially made the promise during his speech at the Labour Party Conference in the autumn.
At the time, he said: “Homes will be there for heroes. They will have the security they deserve. They will have a roof over their head because Britain belongs to them.”
Sir Keir also pledged to improve access to social housing for care leavers and victims of domestic abuse.
However, no regulation has been announced for those groups.
It is understood that ministers will convene roundtables to explore the detail of these exemptions and bring forward further regulations in due course.
The changes for veterans were announced by housing minister Matthew Pennycook in parliament yesterday (27 November).
Mr Pennycook said: “Those who put their lives on the line in the service of their country should have access to the housing support they need – this government is making sure they do.
“We will continue to do all we can to ensure homes are there for heroes, as part of our commitment to delivering the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.”
Alistair Carns, minister for veterans and people, said the government is “committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served”.
“Today’s action shows our government is delivering our manifesto commitment to strengthen support for our armed forces communities and to ensure veterans have access to the housing support they need,” he added.
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