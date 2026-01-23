Victims of faulty insulation installed through government schemes could face unaffordable repair bills, MPs warn

People living in the more than 30,000 UK homes with faulty insulation installed through government schemes could be left with unaffordable bills to fix the problems, MPs have warned #UKhousing

The comments came in a scathing committee report following its inquiry into faulty energy efficiency installations under the government-backed schemes, which was first revealed by a National Audit Office (NAO) report in October.

They also highlighted that even if guarantees are paid out in full, the £20,000 cap may not cover the full cost of repairs, as they are aware of one household who needs more than 10 times this amount to put the defects right.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have expressed doubt that installers and guarantee providers will be able to cope with the likely number of claims brought by people who had botched retrofits carried out under the Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4) and Great British Insulation (GBI) schemes.

The NAO revealed that 98% of external wall insulation and 27% of internal wall insulation have major problems that need fixing, including issues that will cause damp and mould, while a small percentage pose health and safety risks to residents.

MPs found systemic failings in how these schemes were set up, including poor design and oversight by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and questioned why the retrofit programmes were redesigned in the first place.

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “It is categorically untrue there are widespread health and safety risks – for the vast majority, this means a home may not be as energy efficient as it should be.”

However, PAC said DESNZ and TrustMark should have acted sooner, given the installations started in 2022. The committee also urged the government to improve the scale and pace of finding and fixing the botched installations, warning that current timescale estimates are likely to be over optimistic.

TrustMark is the not-for-profit organisation that oversees the quality of energy efficiency work for ECO4 and GBI.

In response to the PAC report, the firm said: “TrustMark remains totally committed to ensuring strong consumer protection for all types of home improvements.

“We are working with DESNZ to deliver the ‘Find and Fix’ programme of audits, offered to those households where external wall insulation was installed under ECO4 or GBIS.

“We are continuing to work with government, our scheme providers, registered businesses and, where appropriate, guarantee providers to get these problems found and fixed.

“These examples of poor-quality workmanship are completely unacceptable and underline the need for change and reform to the current system, enabling stronger oversight by TrustMark on businesses and strengthening of consumer protection.”

MPs have also urged for the matter to be referred to the Serious Fraud Office, as the level of non-compliance indicates a higher level of fraud than the 1.5% established by Ofgem. They called for future government retrofit schemes to be paused until proper oversight is in place.