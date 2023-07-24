Views sought on reforms for Scottish building standards

Businesses, the construction sector and the general public have been invited to submit their reviews on a potential hike in building warrant fees. A warrant is required to erect, alter, extend, convert or demolish a building in Scotland.

Other changes suggested by the government include the introduction of a new building standards compliance plan process and a building standards bub to support the delivery of building standard services and provide specialist expertise.

The proposed changes are planned to come into effect from April 2024.