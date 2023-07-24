Views sought on reforms for Scottish building standards

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Views are being sought on reforms for building standards that have been proposed by the Scottish government.
Businesses, the construction sector and the general public have been invited to submit their reviews on a potential hike in building warrant fees. A warrant is required to erect, alter, extend, convert or demolish a building in Scotland.
Other changes suggested by the government include the introduction of a new building standards compliance plan process and a building standards bub to support the delivery of building standard services and provide specialist expertise.
The proposed changes are planned to come into effect from April 2024.
The consultation is open from Friday 21 July 2023 for 14 weeks until 24 October.
Following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the Scottish government formed two review panels on compliance and enforcement and the fire safety of building standards.
The panels recommended a national hub for verification of fire safety engineering solutions for complex buildings, as well as a more robust compliance plan process to ensure that standards are met.
The proposed changes to building warrant fees would fund this improved service.
Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, said: “Following the tragic events at London’s Grenfell Tower and building failures in Edinburgh schools, the Scottish government has been working with key stakeholders and experts to review building and fire safety standards in Scotland.
“The expert review panel on compliance and enforcement found that while Scotland’s building standards system works well, there were areas where it could be strengthened.
“The proposed changes will support strengthened verification and improve compliance with building standards. I would urge individuals and organisations to share their views and help shape our proposed reforms.”
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