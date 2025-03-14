Violence is forcing women in Northern Ireland into homelessness. It’s time to act

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Too many women face an impossible choice between violence at home and the perils of homelessness. We need bold, transformative action, says Lynne McMordie, a research fellow at Heriot-Watt University
Every week in Northern Ireland, a woman faces an impossible decision: remain trapped with her abuser, or risk entering a homelessness system that often exposes her to further harm.
Violence Against Women and Homelessness, a new report from Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh, exposes the stark reality of how support systems not only fail to protect women in abusive situations but, in some cases, worsen their plight.
Based on in-depth interviews with women with lived experience of violence across five areas of Northern Ireland, the report found that abuse often took multiple, overlapping forms, with intimate-partner violence emerging as the most pervasive threat.
Psychological abuse featured in every account, as women were systematically stripped of their dignity through verbal degradation, isolating tactics and suffocating control. Physical and sexual violence did not always mark the beginning of an abusive relationship, but instead emerged gradually, often over years, meaning that women developed deep emotional bonds and shared connections, including children and housing, that made leaving extremely difficult.
Financial abuse proved equally devastating. Survivors frequently reported that their abusers controlled every aspect of their finances, from blocking access to bank accounts and withholding earnings to incurring debts in their names. This calculated financial domination left women feeling utterly dependent and powerless, significantly increasing their risk of homelessness when they attempted to break free.
For some, job loss, whether brought on by the trauma of abuse or directly caused by the abuser’s interference, only served to worsen an already dire situation.
“When survivors sought help, they often encountered a support system that fell drastically short of what is required to afford survivors safety”
When survivors sought help, they often encountered a support system that fell drastically short of what is required to afford survivors safety. There were isolated reports of police officers taking action, especially following severe physical assaults, but far too many women instead faced dismissive or indifferent responses.
This lack of empathy not only eroded trust in the justice system, but also deepened feelings of isolation and despair. Civil courts also left many survivors without the legal protection they desperately needed.
Crucial tools such as occupation orders and non-molestation orders were often out of reach, and even when the latter was granted, they were poorly enforced, emboldening perpetrators to continue and even escalate abuse.
The abuse these women endured, and their struggle to secure protections, laid the foundation for chronic housing instability. Some women fled their homes suddenly in a bid for safety after severe violence, never to return, while others were slowly coerced out by persistent intimidation and manipulation, or the realisation that they were powerless to make their abuser leave.
This process was sometimes compounded by drawn-out, costly legal battles, leaving survivors both financially vulnerable and psychologically exhausted.
The aftermath of leaving an abusive home was also harrowing. Securing new accommodation was hampered by interminable waiting lists for social housing and the steep, often unattainable costs of private rentals. This was a battle many women faced repeatedly, as they were forced to relocate time and again due to ongoing post-separation abuse, including stalking, harassment, overt threats or physical assault.
Emergency housing options for survivors often fell far short of expectations. Temporary accommodation (particularly B&Bs, mixed-sex hostels and night shelters) often left women exposed to abuse, harassment and violence similar to what they were trying to escape. Several women’s admission that they felt safer sleeping outdoors than in the hotel rooms and hostels intended for their protection spoke volumes about the inadequacies of current responses.
“The Northern Ireland Housing Executive must expand access to self-contained temporary accommodation, phase out unsafe mixed-sex and congregate provision, and ensure that women who use substances can access safe housing and appropriate supports”
Women who struggled with substance use, itself often a coping mechanism for dealing with the trauma of abuse, were particularly marginalised. Frequently excluded from available accommodation and support services, they were forced into the most perilous corners of the homelessness system and, in some cases, rough sleeping or exchanging sex for shelter, which left them exposed to further abuse and exploitation.
Our report shows that meaningful change is possible and outlines clear recommendations for policymakers and practitioners. The Department of Justice must strengthen and enforce protection orders, ensuring swift and effective police responses to breaches. The Department for Communities should pursue legislative reforms to make homelessness prevention a shared public duty across justice, health, education and other public sector bodies, while progressing practical measures, such as tenancy transfers, that allow survivors to remain in their own homes.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive must expand access to self-contained temporary accommodation, phase out unsafe mixed-sex and congregate provision, and ensure that women who use substances can access safe housing and appropriate supports. Backed by multi-agency collaboration and trauma-informed services, these steps could dismantle the impossible choice too many women face between violence at home and the perils of homelessness.
The time for bold, transformative action is now. Let this be our call to forge a system where every woman can step out from the shadows of abuse into a safe and dignified life.
Dr Lynne McMordie, research fellow, I-SPHERE, Heriot-Watt University
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