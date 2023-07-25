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The Local Government and Housing Committee (LGHC) in Wales has published the outcome of a short inquiry into how incorporating the right to adequate housing into Welsh law would work in practice.
Stakeholders from across the sector in Wales fed into the LGHC report, and one said that “clear political and financial commitments will be required” to deliver such a right.
The government in Wales launched a consultation on housing adequacy, rent controls and landlord behaviour in setting rents as it looks to better understand the sector at the start of June.
The green paper consultation is seeking views on its proposals for what it described as a “right to adequate housing”, including plans for rent controls and affordability.
Julie James, minister for climate change, said that the consultation aims to support her government’s commitment in the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru to publish a white paper to include proposals for a right to adequate housing.
In response, Welsh ministers of the LGHC have published the outcome of a short inquiry that looked at how incorporating the right to adequate housing into Welsh law would work in practice.
The report has also made a number of recommendations following an examination of any challenges and barriers to taking this policy forward.
The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) told the LGHC that “clear political and financial commitments will be required” to deliver the policy.
The WLGA added: “It’s not just about politicians and Welsh government delivering on that clarity and leadership, but also through organisations like local authorities, and housing providers are happy to give advice.”
The body said that a whole range of organisations are going to be key in ensuring the right to adequate housing would be understood and delivered across the sector.
Community Housing Cymru (CHC) emphasised the need for a “long-term vision and plan” to ensure adequate resources are available for all those involved in delivering this right.
CHC told the LGHC: “The law won’t be able to be delivered unless the resources are there to do so.”
CIH Cymru’s response to the report pointed out that increasing housing supply is “fundamental to achieving the right to adequate housing”.
The members body added: “It’s not just about the numbers; it’s about building the right types of homes in the right places.”
The report also highlights a cost-benefit analysis by Alma Economics in September 2022. The report found that over a period of 30 years there would be benefits to the public purse worth £11.5bn against overall costs of £5bn.
Alma Economics said: “Each £1 of spending to provide adequate housing generates benefits of £2.30.”
The firm warned that if a right is to be introduced, it needs commitment to be done “properly”.
Alma said: “The biggest case against doing it is introducing the law but without the political will behind it. If there was an attempt to introduce it but not really comply with it, or not really put resource behind it, then it adds less.”
In part of her response to the report, Ms James said: “We want to put a practical set of steps in place that get us to this goal, which is adequate housing for everyone. But at the moment, we wouldn’t be able to implement that right.
“We can’t give everyone at the moment adequate housing. That’s the horrible truth of it, and we need to get our system to change itself around so that we can do that. That will take a little more time.”
In his foreword to the report, chair of the LGHC John Griffiths, said: “There are many challenges to overcome before a right to adequate housing can be implemented effectively in Wales, we have outlined these in our report and where we believe work should begin now in order to realise the aspiration of safe, appropriate housing for everyone.”
The report’s recommendations include making sure full consideration is given to the issues it had identified as part of its green and white paper processes.
There is also a call for the Welsh government to set out its assessment of how the 20,000 new affordable homes it aims to create will contribute to meeting the overall housing need in Wales, and to work with relevant stakeholders to find a practical solution to delays to housing developments due to phosphates targets in rivers.
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