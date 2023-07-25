One stakeholder told the LGHC that “clear political and financial commitments will be required” to deliver the right #UKhousing

Julie James, minister for climate change, said that the consultation aims to support her government’s commitment in the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru to publish a white paper to include proposals for a right to adequate housing.

The green paper consultation is seeking views on its proposals for what it described as a “right to adequate housing”, including plans for rent controls and affordability.

The government in Wales launched a consultation on housing adequacy , rent controls and landlord behaviour in setting rents as it looks to better understand the sector at the start of June.

Stakeholders from across the sector in Wales fed into the LGHC report, and one said that “clear political and financial commitments will be required” to deliver such a right.

In response, Welsh ministers of the LGHC have published the outcome of a short inquiry that looked at how incorporating the right to adequate housing into Welsh law would work in practice.

The report has also made a number of recommendations following an examination of any challenges and barriers to taking this policy forward.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) told the LGHC that “clear political and financial commitments will be required” to deliver the policy.

The WLGA added: “It’s not just about politicians and Welsh government delivering on that clarity and leadership, but also through organisations like local authorities, and housing providers are happy to give advice.”

The body said that a whole range of organisations are going to be key in ensuring the right to adequate housing would be understood and delivered across the sector.

Community Housing Cymru (CHC) emphasised the need for a “long-term vision and plan” to ensure adequate resources are available for all those involved in delivering this right.

CHC told the LGHC: “The law won’t be able to be delivered unless the resources are there to do so.”

CIH Cymru’s response to the report pointed out that increasing housing supply is “fundamental to achieving the right to adequate housing”.

The members body added: “It’s not just about the numbers; it’s about building the right types of homes in the right places.”

The report also highlights a cost-benefit analysis by Alma Economics in September 2022. The report found that over a period of 30 years there would be benefits to the public purse worth £11.5bn against overall costs of £5bn.