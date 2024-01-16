Vistry agrees £29m deal with North West landlord

House builder Vistry Group has agreed a £29m deal with a North West housing association for a scheme in Merseyside #UKhousing

The house builder will also deliver a 12-flat short-term assessment centre for neurodiverse people as part of the scheme.

The homes will include houses, bungalows and flats, half of which will be available for shared ownership.

Vistry will design and build 40 new homes and a 90-flat extra-care scheme in Ainsdale, Southport, on behalf of Riverside Group.

The design of the centre, which will be operated by Sefton Council, will be shaped by Riverside and people with experience of autism and learning disabilities.

The 76,000-home Riverside is developing the scheme as part of its £80.7m strategic partnership with Homes England.

Work is due to start early this year and expected to complete by early 2026.

Nick Jones, director of development and growth at Riverside, said: “We pride ourselves in being one of the country’s largest providers of housing and care services, and this scheme.”

These plans are being delivered in partnership with Sefton Council and Homes England.

Mr Jones added: “This will enable us to provide an inclusive community that not only supports local people to step onto the property ladder through a choice of quality homes, but offers individuals options to continue living independently.”