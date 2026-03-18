Vistry appoints former Scottish media executive as new chair

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Major house builder Vistry has announced that a former Scottish media executive will become the new chair of its board.
Rob Woodward will take on the role following the firm’s annual general meeting on 13 May.
He has served as non-executive senior independent director at Vistry and chair of its nomination committee since joining the board in May 2024.
Mr Woodward has extensive experience across both the public and private sectors. In particular, he has longstanding experience of FTSE-listed businesses, including a decade-long stint as the chief executive officer of Glasgow-based media company STV Group.
He is also currently the chair of marketing company Ebiquity. Vistry believes his appointment will “provide important strategic continuity, notably relating to the partnerships model, and represents an effective transition of the leadership of the board”.
Mr Woodward succeeds Greg Fitzgerald, who will step down from his role as chair after Vistry’s annual general meeting.
Mr Fitzgerald is also retiring as chief executive but will continue in this position for up to 12 months, or until a successor is appointed.
Rowan Baker takes on the senior independent director role at Vistry. Ms Baker been a non-executive director since May 2022, and will remain chair of the audit committee.
Mr Woodward said: “I am delighted to be appointed chair of Vistry Group and welcome the appointment of Rowan as my replacement as senior independent director.
“I very much look forward to continuing to work with the board and the senior management team as we focus on rebuilding value by maximising the strengths and opportunities from the group’s mixed-tenure partnership model.
“With the scale of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme 2026-36 and the business’ track record of building one in seven of the country’s affordable homes last year, Vistry has a key role to play in delivering the homes this country needs.”
In line with UK Corporate Governance Code recommendations, Mr Woodward will retire as a member of the audit committee and remuneration committee when his new role begins, but retain the role of chair of the nomination committee.
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