Vistry appoints former Scottish media executive as new chair

Rob Woodward will take on the role following the firm’s annual general meeting on 13 May.

He has served as non-executive senior independent director at Vistry and chair of its nomination committee since joining the board in May 2024.

Mr Woodward has extensive experience across both the public and private sectors. In particular, he has longstanding experience of FTSE-listed businesses, including a decade-long stint as the chief executive officer of Glasgow-based media company STV Group.