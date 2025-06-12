Vistry appoints three new leaders to divisional team

The FTSE 250 firm said the appointments will “drive operational performance and further shape its leadership structure” in the region.

The group announced in January that its group divisional structure had been consolidated from six divisions into three larger ones, each led by an executive chair reporting directly to Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry.

Last year, Vistry also streamlined its business to focus solely on mixed-tenure affordable housing through partnerships with registered providers, councils and private rented sector providers.