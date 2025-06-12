Vistry appoints three new leaders to divisional team

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
House builder Vistry has made three new appointments at its East Anglia division to replace outgoing executives.
The FTSE 250 firm said the appointments will “drive operational performance and further shape its leadership structure” in the region.
The group announced in January that its group divisional structure had been consolidated from six divisions into three larger ones, each led by an executive chair reporting directly to Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry.
Last year, Vistry also streamlined its business to focus solely on mixed-tenure affordable housing through partnerships with registered providers, councils and private rented sector providers.
Alex Stark, who has worked for developer and manager of retirement communities McCarthy Stone for the past year-and-a-half, has taken the role of managing director for Vistry’s East Anglia division.
He replaced Fraser Hopes, who “retired from the business”, according to a spokesperson.
In an 18-year career, Mr Stark previously held roles at house builders Crest Nicholson, Redrow and Barratt, in its London team.
Mark Fowler has become the financial director of the division. The previous incumbent was not disclosed.
Mr Fowler’s last full-time role was at British Offsite, a subsidiary of Essex-based house builder Weston Group. He also spent 10 years at developer City & Country, including a spell as acting managing director, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In his early career, Mr Fowler was finance director at St James Homes, a division of the Berkeley Group.
Jitesh Radia has been appointed as the commercial director. He has held senior roles at construction giant Skanska and house builder Lovell Partnerships as part of a 34-year career. The previous incumbent at Vistry’s East Anglia division was also not disclosed.
Vistry said Mr Radia had already been “making a significant impact in shaping the region’s commercial direction”.
The Vistry Group issued three profit warnings in three months last year, after it found build costs had been understated in its South Division.
However, a spokesperson told Inside Housing the new appointments were “unrelated to the wider business and merely reflect the cyclical nature of employment within the industry”.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories