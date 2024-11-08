Vistry blames ‘poor culture’ as extra £50m hit to profits revealed

The FTSE 100 house builder revealed last month that its bottom line would take a £115m hit after it found costs were understated on nine of its schemes.

In an update today, Vistry said this total would rise by £50m, after an independent review discovered more schemes where cost projections were understated.

“The significant issues have been found to be confined to the south division and can be attributed to insufficient management capability, non-compliant commercial forecasting processes and poor divisional culture,” the firm said.