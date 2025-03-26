Vistry hails £2bn grant top-up as profits fall by over a third

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The Vistry Group has praised the government’s decision to bring forward £2bn in grant funding for affordable housing, after its profits fell by over a third last year.
The house builder admitted it “significantly underperformed financially” for the year that ended on 31 December 2024. Its adjusted profit before tax fell 35% to £263.5m, which it blamed on cost forecast issues in its South Division and sluggish open market sales.
Vistry’s completions rose 7% year on year, to 17,225. Completions in partnership with housing associations rose 18% to 12,633, of which 52% were affordable tenures. Market sale completions fell 15%, to 4,592.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships business, said “we remain a very profitable business”, but “we underperformed” last year.
He told Inside Housing the transition to a new Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) “caused some hiatus” for developing housing associations in 2024, as did “some hesitancy” around the autumn Budget.
He praised the government’s move earlier this week to bring forward £2bn in grant funding as a bridge to the next AHP, saying it was a “totally rational decision”.
“That £2bn is essentially drawn from the June Spending Review settlement for the next programme… That has been designed to maintain momentum for housing associations, local authorities and the private sector to keep developing homes,” he said.
The move by Angela Rayner, the housing secretary, to delay the start of the Building Safety Levy until autumn 2026 was another “intelligent decision”, he said.
“We now have the opportunity to take account of that levy when we buy land. So it’s a really intelligent way of the land taking the strain… rather than the industry having to take the cost and impeding the number of homes we can build.
“We should not underestimate how positive this government is towards delivering homes in our sector,” he added.
On the build cost errors in the South Division, which had a total impact of £165m, Mr Teagle said they were “one-off issues” on schemes “that were bought as housebuilding sites”. An independent audit confirmed the errors were restricted to that particular part of the business, he added.
Vistry said the issues could be attributed to “insufficient management capability and poor culture” in the South Division, and non-compliance with the group’s commercial forecasting processes.
The house builder has changed its divisional structures and removed the chief operating officer role to reduce the length of reporting lines between the chief executive and regional businesses.
Vistry reported a net increase in total building safety provision on 31 December 2024 of £35.4m to £324.4m. Asked why it was making more provision for building safety costs, Mr Teagle said the group was “absorbing some additional costs as a result of looking at the buildings more forensically”, and seeing impairment costs in London, “where we had to go back and reconfigure” high-rise schemes to meet second-staircase regulations.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “2024 was a challenging year for the group, resulting in a disappointing financial performance, despite strong growth in completions and revenue.
“We have concluded a rigorous set of reviews and year-end procedures with no further issues being identified, and much work has been done to ensure the group has the right people, structure, systems and controls in place to move forward with confidence.
“Our focus is now firmly on the future and executing our differentiated partnerships strategy. We are pleased to see the government bring forward a further £2bn of much-needed funding for affordable homes, and will be seeking to progress as quickly as possible with our partners to deliver quality new homes across the country.”
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