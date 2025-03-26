Vistry hails £2bn grant top-up as profits fall by over a third

Vistry Group has praised the government’s decision to bring forward £2bn in grant funding for affordable housing, after its profits fell by over a third last year #UKhousing

Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships business, said “we remain a very profitable business”, but “we underperformed” last year.

Vistry’s completions rose 7% year on year, to 17,225. Completions in partnership with housing associations rose 18% to 12,633, of which 52% were affordable tenures. Market sale completions fell 15%, to 4,592.

The house builder admitted it “significantly underperformed financially” for the year that ended on 31 December 2024. Its adjusted profit before tax fell 35% to £263.5m, which it blamed on cost forecast issues in its South Division and sluggish open market sales.

He told Inside Housing the transition to a new Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) “caused some hiatus” for developing housing associations in 2024, as did “some hesitancy” around the autumn Budget.

He praised the government’s move earlier this week to bring forward £2bn in grant funding as a bridge to the next AHP, saying it was a “totally rational decision”.

“That £2bn is essentially drawn from the June Spending Review settlement for the next programme… That has been designed to maintain momentum for housing associations, local authorities and the private sector to keep developing homes,” he said.

The move by Angela Rayner, the housing secretary, to delay the start of the Building Safety Levy until autumn 2026 was another “intelligent decision”, he said.

“We now have the opportunity to take account of that levy when we buy land. So it’s a really intelligent way of the land taking the strain… rather than the industry having to take the cost and impeding the number of homes we can build.

“We should not underestimate how positive this government is towards delivering homes in our sector,” he added.