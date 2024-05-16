Vistry highlights high demand from for-profits in affordable homes as completions growth set to top 10%

In a trading update for the period from 1 January 2024 to date, the firm said it is on track to deliver more than 18,000 completions in the 2024 financial year, compared with 16,118 in the previous year.

This represents 500 more homes than Vistry previously expected, the company said.

The builder explained that it was “well positioned for FY24”, with 95% of its targeted completions on secured developments, while 75% of targeted completions are on secured development opportunities for 2025.

Vistry told the stock market: “Demand from RPs for affordable homes has remained robust, with for-profit RPs, a high growth sub-sector of this market, continuing to demonstrate strong demand.”